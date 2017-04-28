Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) traded up 1.19% on Thursday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,297 shares. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. The stock’s market capitalization is $180.12 million.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm earned $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 2,046.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 374,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

