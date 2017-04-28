FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. FTI Consulting has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) traded down 2.65% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. 926,457 shares of the stock traded hands. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $33.99 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.36.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm earned $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.08 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 24.7% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a business advisory company. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. The Company provides advice and services, such as restructuring (including bankruptcy), capital formation and indebtedness, interim business management, performance improvements, forensic accounting and litigation matters, international arbitrations, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), antitrust and competition matters, securities litigation, electronic discovery (or e-discovery), management and retrieval of electronically stored information (ESI), reputation management and strategic communications.

