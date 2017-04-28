FS Investment (FSIC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FS Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) remained flat at $9.70 on Friday. 810,337 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. FS Investment has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm earned $108.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.27 million. FS Investment had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 38.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that FS Investment will post $0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2228 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded FS Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on FS Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded FS Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Securities boosted their price target on FS Investment from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FS Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

FS Investment Company Profile

FS Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies and subordinated loans of the private United States companies.

