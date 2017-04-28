Macquarie Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Frontier Communications Corp (FTR)

Macquarie reissued their hold rating on shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) in a research note released on Thursday morning. Macquarie currently has a $2.65 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

“We think both are important to instill confidence in investors on the sustainability of the model. Our target goes to US$2.65 from US$3.40 based on 5.5x our ‘18E EBITDA, assuming a 50% cut to the dividend and implying an 8% yield.”,” Macquarie’s analyst commented.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTR. Vetr cut shares of Frontier Communications Corp from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $3.46 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Communications Corp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.96 to $2.51 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Frontier Communications Corp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Frontier Communications Corp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) opened at 1.91 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.24 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. Frontier Communications Corp has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.58.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Frontier Communications Corp had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm earned $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Corp will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Frontier Communications Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTR. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 197,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Frontier Communications Corp by 79.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 128,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Frontier Communications Corp by 26.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,805,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 584,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Corp by 175.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 91,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Frontier Communications Corp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 942,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 64,223 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontier Communications Corp

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) is a provider of communications services in the United States. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers. Its products and services include data and Internet services, video services, voice services, access services and customer premise equipment (CPE).

