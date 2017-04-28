Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stake Boosted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 7.8% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 24,180 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 313,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AT Bancorp boosted its position in Pfizer by 212.3% in the third quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 69,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 47,373 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) opened at 33.86 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm earned $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 13.50%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

In other Pfizer news, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $153,855.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,184.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles H. Hill sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,226,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,199.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,470 shares of company stock worth $2,449,150. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

