Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 206,776 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,593,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.26% of Procter & Gamble Co worth $554,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 958,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,998,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 0.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 2.3% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 97,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 2.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Securities LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 83.9% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) opened at 87.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average is $87.20. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $79.37 and a 52 week high of $92.00. Procter & Gamble Co also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,197 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 396% compared to the typical volume of 443 call options.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble Co had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business earned $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6896 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. Procter & Gamble Co’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut Procter & Gamble Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble Co from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble Co from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price target on Procter & Gamble Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.23.

In related news, insider Ioannis Skoufalos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 61,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $5,604,204.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,547 shares of company stock valued at $26,821,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

