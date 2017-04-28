Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Posts Earnings Results

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) traded up 1.96% on Friday, hitting $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,427,683 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.78. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $44.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Jennifer M. Johnson sold 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $739,056.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,521,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,773,524.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory E. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $1,079,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,162,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,392,424.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at $2,991,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/franklin-resources-inc-ben-posts-earnings-results.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Deutsche Bank AG raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $33.00 price objective on Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America Corp raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.81.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.