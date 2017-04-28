Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Posts Earnings Results

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) traded up 1.96% on Friday, hitting $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,427,683 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.78. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $44.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.
In other Franklin Resources news, insider Jennifer M. Johnson sold 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $739,056.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,521,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,773,524.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory E. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $1,079,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,162,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,392,424.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at $2,991,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Deutsche Bank AG raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $33.00 price objective on Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America Corp raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.81.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.
