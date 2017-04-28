Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Holds Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co maintained its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 326,001 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,764,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 119,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) opened at 42.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $44.35.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post $2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Franklin Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.81.

In related news, Chairman Gregory E. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $1,079,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,162,863 shares in the company, valued at $93,392,424.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Johnson sold 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $739,056.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,521,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,773,524.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

