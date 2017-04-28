Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) traded up 1.96% during trading on Friday, hitting $43.11. 4,427,683 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.78. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $44.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.81.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Johnson sold 16,835 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $739,056.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,521,037 shares in the company, valued at $66,773,524.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory E. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $1,079,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,162,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,392,424.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. SRB Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

