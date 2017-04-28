Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of submersible electric motors and a leading producer of engineered specialty electric motor products and electronic controls used by original equipment manufacturers around the world, in a wide variety of residential, industrial and municipal applications. The principal application for Franklin’s submersible electric motors is for water well pumping systems. “

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) traded down 4.97% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,811 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company earned $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.74 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post $1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 27.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, consisting of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment. Its segments include Water Systems segment, the Fueling Systems segment and Other. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices.

