Insider Selling: Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) SVP Sells 255,900 Shares of Stock

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) SVP Frank B. Wyatt II sold 255,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $10,397,217.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) traded up 1.44% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 865,018 shares. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $42.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Commscope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Commscope Holding Company had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post $2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on COMM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commscope Holding Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Commscope Holding Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Commscope Holding Company from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Commscope Holding Company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price objective on Commscope Holding Company from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope Holding Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Commscope Holding Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commscope Holding Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Commscope Holding Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Commscope Holding Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Commscope Holding Company by 61.1% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

Commscope Holding Company Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc (CommScope) is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the core, access and edge layers of communications networks. The Company operates through two segments: CommScope Connectivity Solutions (CCS) and CommScope Mobility Solutions (CMS). Its portfolio includes wireless and fiber optic solutions.

