Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Fossil Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr upgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.19 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Fossil Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $19.00 price target on Fossil Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 275,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) traded down 2.27% on Friday, hitting $17.25. 1,284,187 shares of the company traded hands. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company earned $959 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.13 million. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fossil Group will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments include Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

