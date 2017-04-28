Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) – Investment analysts at Forward View dropped their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hibbett Sports in a report issued on Thursday. Forward View analyst N. Yates now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Forward View has a “Sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Forward View also issued estimates for Hibbett Sports’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Forward View Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/forward-view-brokers-lower-earnings-estimates-for-hibbett-sports-inc-hibb.html.

HIBB has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) traded up 0.39% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 516,083 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

In related news, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $86,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,559,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,470,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,496,000 after buying an additional 316,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,580,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,042,000 after buying an additional 111,772 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $39,643,000. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 883,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after buying an additional 273,088 shares during the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest regions of the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had operated 1,078 stores consisting of 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 smaller-format Sports Additions athletic shoe stores in 35 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.