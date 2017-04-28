Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.12)-(0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of +12-15% (q/q to ~$191.5-196.7 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.33 million.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) traded down 6.63% during trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,303 shares. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. The firm’s market cap is $1.61 billion.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post ($0.29) EPS for the current fiscal year.

FET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Gabelli upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. FBR & Co boosted their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a mkt perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.12.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/forum-energy-technologies-inc-fet-releases-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is an oilfield products company. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services. The Company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.