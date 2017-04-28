Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Nomura

Nomura began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Longbow Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) opened at 64.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $66.01.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business earned $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post $3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $1,315,000. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 238.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft.

