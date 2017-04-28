Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.29

Headlines about Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fortune Brands Home & Security earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 63 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

FBHS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Longbow Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) traded down 0.70% on Friday, hitting $63.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,422 shares. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post $3.07 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft.

