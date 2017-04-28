Share Repurchase Plan Approved by Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Board of Directors

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan, which permits the company to buyback $300 million in outstanding shares on Wednesday, March 1st, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Instinet reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) opened at 64.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.27. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm earned $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post $3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft.

