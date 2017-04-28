Ford Motor Company (F) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Ford Motor Company had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) remained flat at $11.47 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 41,413,545 shares. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. Ford Motor Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Ford Motor Company news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 171,379 shares of Ford Motor Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $1,999,992.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ziad S. Ojakli sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $635,402.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,253.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,889. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,887,721 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,303,000 after buying an additional 2,731,168 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,132,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,004,000 after buying an additional 16,902,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,408,809 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,802,000 after buying an additional 183,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,669,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,463,000 after buying an additional 6,348,720 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,396,000. 54.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $12.00 price objective on Ford Motor Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr raised Ford Motor Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.09 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/ford-motor-company-f-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.