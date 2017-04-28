Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect FMC Corp (FMC) Stock Price

Headlines about FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FMC Corp earned a news impact score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 91 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) traded down 0.53% on Friday, hitting $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 225,326 shares. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.65.

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company earned $865.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.55 million. FMC Corp had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.37%. FMC Corp’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FMC Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC Corp in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Vetr downgraded FMC Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.73 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on FMC Corp from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Instinet increased their target price on FMC Corp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded FMC Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.32.

FMC Corp Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

