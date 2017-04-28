Fly Leasing (FLY) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.31

Media headlines about Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) have trended positive recently, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fly Leasing earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

FLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fly Leasing in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Fly Leasing from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) traded down 0.23% on Friday, hitting $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 121,545 shares. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The stock’s market cap is $415.13 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fly Leasing will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited is engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft, which it leases under multi-year contracts to a range of airlines throughout the world. The Company primarily acquires aircraft by entering into purchase and leaseback transactions with airlines for new aircraft; purchasing portfolios, which consists of aircraft of various types and ages, and acquiring individual aircraft.

