Flow International Corp (FLOW) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Flow International Corp (NASDAQ:FLOW) have been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flow International Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flow International Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Flow International Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Flow International Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Flow International Corp to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Flow International Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of Flow International Corp (NASDAQ:FLOW) traded down 0.63% during trading on Friday, hitting $36.14. 156,269 shares of the stock were exchanged. Flow International Corp has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.53 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23.

Flow International Corp (NASDAQ:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $495.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Flow International Corp will post $0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Adam Kowalski sold 11,744 shares of Flow International Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $422,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

