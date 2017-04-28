FLIR Systems (FLIR) Board of Directors Approves Stock Repurchase Plan

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan, which authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares on Tuesday, February 14th, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FLIR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Imperial Capital cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) opened at 36.70 on Friday. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm earned $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post $1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

