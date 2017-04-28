Flex Ltd (FLEX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7-6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion.

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) traded down 3.50% during trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,878,001 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. Flex Ltd has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $16.99.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post $1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup Inc set a $18.00 target price on shares of Flex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Flex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.91.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $868,798.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Bennett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $95,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd, formerly Flextronics International Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions. The Company designs, builds, ships and services packaged consumer electronics and industrial products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its segments include High Reliability Solutions (HRS), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI) and Communications & Enterprise Compute (CEC).

