FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “FleetCor is a leading independent global provider of fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, lodging and transportation management services, stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services to businesses, retailers, commercial fleets, major oil companies, petroleum marketers and government entities in countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. They also provide a suite of fleet related and workforce payment solution products, including mobile telematics services, fleet maintenance management and employee benefit and transportation related payments. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.21.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) traded down 3.10% on Friday, hitting $141.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,173,434 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.24. FleetCor Technologies has a 1-year low of $133.64 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.81 and its 200-day moving average is $154.74.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.73 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post $8.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Macchia sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.52, for a total value of $192,624.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,838.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Patrick Adams sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $243,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,874.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,285 shares of company stock worth $21,356,887. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc is a provider of workforce payment products. The Company offers fuel card payments product solutions, corporate payments products, toll products, lodging cards and gift cards. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. Its products are sold to businesses, retailers, oil companies and marketers and government entities.

