Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD) opened at 15.0814 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Incorporated is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in a portfolio of preferred securities, which includes traditional preferred stocks and taxable preferred securities.

