Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Expected to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Investment analysts at FBR & Co reduced their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst J. Levi-Ribner now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. FBR & Co currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) traded down 1.15% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.24. 320,530 shares of the company traded hands. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $183 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through its principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, FSB. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. Through Mortgage Originations segment, it originates, acquires and sells one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

