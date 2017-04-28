FirstService Corp (FSV) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price upped by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of FirstService Corp in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of FirstService Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of FirstService Corp in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstService Corp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.20.

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) traded down 0.99% during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.13. 30,076 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44. FirstService Corp has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 0.81.

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company earned $376 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.59 million. FirstService Corp had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstService Corp will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from FirstService Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. FirstService Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in FirstService Corp by 36.1% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 136,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 36,280 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in FirstService Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in FirstService Corp by 146.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its position in FirstService Corp by 44.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 120,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in FirstService Corp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after buying an additional 28,467 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService Corp

Firstservice Corporation is a provider of residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers. The Company operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential is a property manager and provides ancillary services in the areas of on-site staffing, including building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security, concierge and front desk personnel, and landscaping; banking and insurance products, and energy conservation and management solutions.

