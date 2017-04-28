FirstService Corp (FSV) Downgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. to Market Perform

Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have C$81.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$60.00.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of FirstService Corp from C$65.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) opened at 85.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.13. FirstService Corp has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $86.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 93.05.

In related news, Director Kevin Roy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$56,200.00. Also, Director Brendan Calder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.37, for a total transaction of C$371,850.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $424,150 and have sold 9,951 shares valued at $713,335.

FirstService Corp Company Profile

Firstservice Corporation is a provider of residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers. The Company operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential is a property manager and provides ancillary services in the areas of on-site staffing, including building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security, concierge and front desk personnel, and landscaping; banking and insurance products, and energy conservation and management solutions.

