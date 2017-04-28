FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.21

News articles about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FirstEnergy Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on FirstEnergy Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr downgraded FirstEnergy Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on FirstEnergy Corp. from $34.50 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) traded down 1.90% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,610,023 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $36.60. The firm’s market cap is $13.25 billion.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. FirstEnergy Corp. had a positive return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post $2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. FirstEnergy Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.70%.

About FirstEnergy Corp.

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

