FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Debt Trading 4% Higher

An issue of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) debt rose 4% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.8% coupon and is set to mature on August 15, 2039. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $43.50 and were trading at $39.25 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr downgraded shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) traded down 1.90% during trading on Friday, hitting $29.94. 9,610,023 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $13.25 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. FirstEnergy Corp. had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 10.06%. The company earned $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post $2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. FirstEnergy Corp.’s payout ratio is -100.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

