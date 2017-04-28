FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FCFS. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of FirstCash from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of FirstCash from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a mkt outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) traded down 0.19% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.95. 255,021 shares of the company were exchanged. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.90.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company earned $447.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 83.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,354,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,947,000 after buying an additional 1,525,120 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,374,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,597,000 after buying an additional 75,506 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,684,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,175,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 79.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,285,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,520,000 after buying an additional 568,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,558,000 after buying an additional 66,918 shares in the last quarter.

FirstCash, Inc, formerly First Cash Financial Services, Inc, is an operator of retail-based pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The Company’s primary business is the operation of full-service pawn stores, which make small pawn loans secured by personal property, such as consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods and musical instruments.

