FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) traded down 0.19% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.95. 255,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 144.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FirstCash by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in FirstCash by 428.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 95,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 77,388 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FirstCash by 26.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 35,912 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter valued at $490,000.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, formerly First Cash Financial Services, Inc, is an operator of retail-based pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The Company’s primary business is the operation of full-service pawn stores, which make small pawn loans secured by personal property, such as consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods and musical instruments.

