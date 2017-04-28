First Solar (FSLR) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.18

Media coverage about First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Solar earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the solar cell manufacturer an impact score of 36 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Vetr upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.66 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities cut First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.50 target price (up from $28.50) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) traded up 0.37% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,188,134 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.07 billion. First Solar has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. First Solar also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 19,834 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 478% compared to the typical volume of 3,434 call options.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm earned $480.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Solar will post $0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $54,694.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $29,466.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,103 shares of company stock valued at $370,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

