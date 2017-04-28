First Potomac Realty Trust (FPO) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media stories about First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) have been trending positive on Friday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Potomac Realty Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FPO shares. TheStreet cut First Potomac Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut First Potomac Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised First Potomac Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Potomac Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) opened at 10.98 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $644.50 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. First Potomac Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. First Potomac Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The firm earned $37.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Potomac Realty Trust will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. First Potomac Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -46.51%.

First Potomac Realty Trust Company Profile

First Potomac Realty Trust (First Potomac) is engaged in ownership, management, redevelopment and development of office and business park properties in the greater Washington, DC region. The Company’s segments include Washington, DC, Maryland, Northern Virginia and Southern Virginia. The Company conducts its business through First Potomac Realty Investment Limited Partnership, its operating partnership.

