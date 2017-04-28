First Potomac Realty Trust (FPO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Potomac Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut First Potomac Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised First Potomac Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised First Potomac Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) opened at 10.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. The stock’s market cap is $644.50 million. First Potomac Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $11.21.

First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. First Potomac Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Potomac Realty Trust will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Potomac Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Potomac Realty Trust by 29.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new stake in First Potomac Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Potomac Realty Trust by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Potomac Realty Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

First Potomac Realty Trust Company Profile

First Potomac Realty Trust (First Potomac) is engaged in ownership, management, redevelopment and development of office and business park properties in the greater Washington, DC region. The Company’s segments include Washington, DC, Maryland, Northern Virginia and Southern Virginia. The Company conducts its business through First Potomac Realty Investment Limited Partnership, its operating partnership.

