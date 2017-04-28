First Potomac Realty Trust (FPO) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on FPO. TheStreet upgraded First Potomac Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded First Potomac Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Potomac Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded First Potomac Realty Trust from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Potomac Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.45.

Shares of First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 190,859 shares. First Potomac Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The firm’s market capitalization is $645.68 million.

First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. First Potomac Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. First Potomac Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Potomac Realty Trust will post ($0.08) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. First Potomac Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

First Potomac Realty Trust Company Profile

First Potomac Realty Trust (First Potomac) is engaged in ownership, management, redevelopment and development of office and business park properties in the greater Washington, DC region. The Company’s segments include Washington, DC, Maryland, Northern Virginia and Southern Virginia. The Company conducts its business through First Potomac Realty Investment Limited Partnership, its operating partnership.

