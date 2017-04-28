First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Buys 3,533 Shares of Aqua America Inc (WTR)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Aqua America comprises approximately 1.5% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned 0.09% of Aqua America worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aqua America by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,595,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,285,000 after buying an additional 1,708,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Aqua America by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,742,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after buying an additional 266,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aqua America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,737,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aqua America during the fourth quarter valued at $37,655,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aqua America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) opened at 33.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

