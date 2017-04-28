Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Position Held by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown held its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,067 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Yum China Holdings were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $615,642,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $283,475,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $249,999,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $190,734,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $103,898,000.

Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) opened at 34.25 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion and a PE ratio of 25.18.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post $1.41 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/first-national-bank-trust-co-of-newtown-holds-stake-in-yum-china-holdings-inc-yumc-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Yum China Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Yum China Holdings from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Yum China Holdings in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Yum China Holdings in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

In related news, insider Riu Sun sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $109,549.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Muktesh Pant acquired 100,000 shares of Yum China Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,117,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,397.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,484 shares of company stock worth $1,769,615.

About Yum China Holdings

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.