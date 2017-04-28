First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FMBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) traded down 2.20% during trading on Friday, reaching $22.71. 738,516 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.22. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company earned $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post $1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Diedrich sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $181,850.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $341,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,537,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,213,000 after buying an additional 426,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,293,000 after buying an additional 128,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,157,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,778,000 after buying an additional 48,292 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 852,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 828,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers.

