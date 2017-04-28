Very Favorable Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) Share Price

News stories about First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have trended very positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Majestic Silver Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.75 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the mining company an impact score of 33 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered First Majestic Silver Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised First Majestic Silver Corp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. S&P Global raised First Majestic Silver Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver Corp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) opened at 8.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. First Majestic Silver Corp has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. First Majestic Silver Corp had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. The business earned $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Corp Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. is a mining company. The Company is focused on silver production in Mexico and it is pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company operates through eight segments, six of which are located in Mexico; one retail market segment in Canada, and one metal trading segment in Europe.

