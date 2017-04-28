First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

First Hawaiian Inc (NYSE:FHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from First Hawaiian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

First Hawaiian (NYSE:FHB) traded down 1.72% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.77. 650,124 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $35.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85.

First Hawaiian (NYSE:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post $1.65 EPS for the current year.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup Inc cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $35.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

In other news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 25,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $800,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc, formerly BancWest Corporation, is a bank holding company. The Company owns First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, which includes the financial products and services it provides to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers; Commercial Banking, which includes its corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards, and Treasury and Other, which includes its treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management.

