First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) traded down 4.56% on Friday, reaching $15.68. 18,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 million. Analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post $0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary F. Faull sold 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $409,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Faull sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $299,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,622.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/first-financial-northwest-inc-ffnw-increases-dividend-to-0-07-per-share.html.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc (First Financial Northwest) is a holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the Bank). The Bank primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King and to a lesser extent, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap Counties, Washington through its full-service banking office located in Renton, Washington and branch office in Mill Creek, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.