First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.79 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) traded down 1.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.29. 7,015 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $56.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $51.00 price target on shares of First Defiance Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 200,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,108 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, First Federal Bank of the Midwest (First Federal or the Bank), First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc (First Insurance) and First Defiance Risk Management Inc (First Defiance Risk Management).

