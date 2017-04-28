First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.
First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) traded down 6.15% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.57. 31,038 shares of the stock traded hands. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.86.
First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.
In other First Business Financial Services news, SVP Jodi A. Chandler sold 4,415 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $111,876.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at $538,905.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles H. Batson sold 1,957 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,977 shares of company stock worth $915,201. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
First Business Financial Services Company Profile
First Business Financial Services, Inc (FBFS) is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the commercial banking business through its bank subsidiaries, which include First Business Bank (FBB), First Business Bank-Milwaukee (FBB-Milwaukee) and Alterra Bank (Alterra) (FBB and FBB-Milwaukee and, together with FBB, the Banks).
