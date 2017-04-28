First Busey Co. (buse) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:buse) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) traded down 3.00% during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.67. 113,274 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Busey will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation (First Busey) is a financial holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its branch network in downstate Illinois, St.

