Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Finjan Holdings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Finjan Holdings posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 980%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finjan Holdings will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Finjan Holdings.

Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. Finjan Holdings had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 193.56%. The firm earned $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 million.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Finjan Holdings in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ:FNJN) traded up 1.04% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. 83,636 shares of the stock traded hands. Finjan Holdings has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock’s market cap is $45.12 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45.

In related news, major shareholder Seed Iv L. P. Israel sold 47,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,044,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Seed Iv L. P. Israel sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $31,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,197,607 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,620.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322,287 shares of company stock worth $568,184. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Finjan Holdings stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Finjan Holdings worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

