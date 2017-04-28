Finish Line Inc (FINL) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) opened at 15.935 on Friday. Finish Line has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The firm’s market capitalization is $649.99 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. Finish Line had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm earned $557.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Finish Line will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FINL. Jefferies Group LLC set a $19.00 price target on Finish Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Finish Line in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. FBR & Co lowered their price target on Finish Line from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho downgraded Finish Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc lowered their price target on Finish Line from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.76.

In other Finish Line news, COO Melissa A. Greenwell sold 4,077 shares of Finish Line stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $88,348.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,049.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa A. Greenwell sold 7,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $170,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,386.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,402 shares of company stock valued at $272,817. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

