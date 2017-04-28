United Co.s Limited (UNC) Insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L Purchases 300 Shares

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$97.50 per share, with a total value of C$29,250.00.
Financial Corporation Limi E-L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 21st, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 100 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$97.00 per share, with a total value of C$9,700.00.
- On Tuesday, April 18th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 100 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$97.00 per share, with a total value of C$9,700.00.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 200 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$98.00 per share, with a total value of C$19,600.00.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 400 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$97.51 per share, with a total value of C$39,004.00.
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 200 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$98.00 per share, with a total value of C$19,600.00.
- On Tuesday, March 14th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 600 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$98.45 per share, with a total value of C$59,070.00.
- On Tuesday, February 14th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 400 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$96.66 per share, with a total value of C$38,664.00.
- On Monday, February 13th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$97.25 per share, with a total value of C$48,625.00.
- On Tuesday, February 7th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 600 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$96.61 per share, with a total value of C$57,966.00.
- On Monday, January 30th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$96.51 per share, with a total value of C$48,255.00.
Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) opened at 100.34 on Friday. United Co.s Limited has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77.
United Co.s Limited Company Profile
United Corporations Limited is a Canada-based closed-end investment company. The Company is an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investments in common equities. The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income.
