United Co.s Limited (UNC) Insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L Purchases 300 Shares

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$97.50 per share, with a total value of C$29,250.00.

Financial Corporation Limi E-L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 100 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$97.00 per share, with a total value of C$9,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 100 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$97.00 per share, with a total value of C$9,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 200 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$98.00 per share, with a total value of C$19,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 400 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$97.51 per share, with a total value of C$39,004.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 200 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$98.00 per share, with a total value of C$19,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 600 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$98.45 per share, with a total value of C$59,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 400 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$96.66 per share, with a total value of C$38,664.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$97.25 per share, with a total value of C$48,625.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 600 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$96.61 per share, with a total value of C$57,966.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$96.51 per share, with a total value of C$48,255.00.

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) opened at 100.34 on Friday. United Co.s Limited has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Co.s Limited (UNC) Insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L Purchases 300 Shares” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/financial-corporation-limi-e-l-purchases-300-shares-of-united-co-s-limited-unc-stock-updated.html.

United Co.s Limited Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a Canada-based closed-end investment company. The Company is an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investments in common equities. The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income.

