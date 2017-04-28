FIG Partners Weighs in on QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for QCR Holdings in a research note issued to investors on Monday. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin forecasts that the bank will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. FIG Partners also issued estimates for QCR Holdings’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of QCR Holdings in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of QCR Holdings in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) traded down 0.22% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.60. 73,388 shares of the stock traded hands. QCR Holdings has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $600.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48.

QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. QCR Holdings had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business earned $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.79 million.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 667 shares of QCR Holdings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $29,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,067 shares in the company, valued at $182,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John H. Anderson sold 4,390 shares of QCR Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $191,140.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,057 shares of company stock valued at $349,722. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from QCR Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. QCR Holdings’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

QCR Holdings Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny and Rockford communities through its banking subsidiaries, Quad City Bank and Trust Company (QCBT), Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company (CRBT), Community State Bank (CSB), and Rockford Bank and Trust Company (RB&T), which provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and asset management services.

