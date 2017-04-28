BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an underperform rating on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays PLC set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) opened at 4.56 on Tuesday. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 33.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. This is a boost from Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s payout ratio is -130.91%.

In other Fifth Street Finance Corp. news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 594,740 shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $2,622,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,278,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,149,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 368,073 shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $1,744,666.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,530,747.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,504,815 shares of company stock valued at $20,564,565. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the third quarter worth about $21,791,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 112.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,876,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 993,699 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 32.1% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,496,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 363,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 928,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 645,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 721,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 119,777 shares during the last quarter. 32.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Street Finance Corp.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

